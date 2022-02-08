7-Eleven to Offer Free Large Pizzas on Super Bowl Sunday

7-Eleven, Inc. is getting customers ready for this year's Big Game with a touchdown of a deal. On Sunday, February 13, customers are being rewarded with one delicious, large 7-Meat, Cheese, or Pepperoni pizza for free when they order through the 7NOW delivery app.

Nothing says convenience quite like a free large pizza delivered to a football fan's door so they can stay glued to the screen—and the couch—during the biggest sporting event of the year. With a variety of options to choose from, customers can stick to the classics like Cheese and Pepperoni or enjoy a 7-Meat pizza topped with Chicago-Style sausage and beef crumbles, crispy pepperoni, smoky bacon, Canadian Bacon, and diced ham. This delivery-only offer will be automatically applied at checkout when placing an order in the app. Those on the go during Game Day can mix and match any 3 slices of pizza, taquitos, or buffalo chicken rollers for just $3 in-store at participating 7-Eleven locations.

"Watching the biggest football game of the year with friends and family has transformed into one of the biggest pizza delivery days of the year. While other brands offer customers discounts on their pizza, 7-Eleven is taking it one step further by rewarding customers with a free pizza," says Raj Kapoor, 7-Eleven senior vice president of fresh food and proprietary beverages. "No matter which team you are cheering for, nothing brings people together like a mouthwatering pizza. Throw in a case of beer or seltzer, pints of 7-Select ice cream, and a bag of chips to your 7NOW cart and you'll be set with gameday essentials!"

From football fanatics to those only watching for the halftime show or funny commercials, everyone needs to fuel up on snacks and drinks. Hosting a watch party for friends and didn't order enough chips, dip, beer or wine (for those 21 and older)? You're in luck: 7NOW delivery provides access to more than 3,000 customer favorite 7-Eleven products, and from February 11 through February 13 customers can enjoy $5 off the delivery of beer and seltzer. Available throughout the U.S., 7NOW delivery offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their order, typically in about 30 minutes.

Save even more with the new 7NOW Gold Pass subscription delivery service, where customers can get their delivery fee waived on their favorite 7-Eleven products, including our craveable pizza, for just $5.95 a month. Even better, subscribers with a basket subtotaling at least $10 will receive additional benefits including the option to select a free product, such as a free small Slurpee drink.

A game this exciting means many invested viewers will be screaming at their TV while rooting for the underdogs. Customers can stay hydrated through their roaring cheers with the new Liquid Death flavored sparkling water with real agave nectar. Now through February 22, 7–Eleven is treating customers to one free Liquid Death Mango Chainsaw or Berry It Alive sparkling water when they order through the 7NOW delivery app from participating locations while supplies last.