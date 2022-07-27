7-Eleven to Offers $10 Wing Deal on National Chicken Wing Day

There's a lot to celebrate in July—notably 7-Eleven's 95th birthday on July 11—and that includes July 29, aka National Chicken Wing Day. This year, 7-Eleven, Inc. invites 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members to get saucy with 10 classic wings for just $10 at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores.

No matter the customer's wing flavor preference—roasted, spicy, or buffalo—America's largest convenience retailer offers them hot and ready to eat. Don't miss out on the best-selling Buffalo Wings, double glazed with a classic, bold buffalo sauce for the perfect amount of flavor.

"Chicken wings remain one of the most popular and sauciest items at 7-Eleven, and not just during football season," says Robin Murphy, 7-Eleven Senior Director of Fresh Foods. "The chicken wing is a classic handheld favorite that makes the perfect snack or quick meal. And this deal is fire—both in flavor, spice, and price!"

But the fun doesn't stop there! For a limited time, members of the award-winning 7Rewards loyalty program—found in the 7-Eleven app offering customers exclusive deals and discounts on their favorite products—can enjoy Classic Wing Weekends with 5 wings for $5.99 Friday through Sunday.

Trying to stay cool this summer? Customers can beat the heat and get this fire deal delivered via the 7NOW delivery app. For a limited time, first-time users receive $5 off their first three orders with code SAVE3X. Available with the 7NOW Gold Pass subscription delivery service, customers can get their delivery fee waived on more than 3,000 of their favorite 7-Eleven products for just $5.95 a month.