    7-Eleven Offers $2 Fish Sandwich Fridays

    Industry News | February 13, 2023
    7-Eleven's Fish Sandwich.
    7-Eleven
    The deal is for rewards members.

    7-Eleven’s fin-tastic deal for the Lenten season is o-fish-ally here!  

    For a limited time only, 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members who are looking for a meat alternative can coast to their nearest 7-Eleven, Speedway or Stripes location for $2 Fish Sandwich Fridays.

    In partnership with the Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP), 7-Eleven’s garlic herb Wild Alaska Pollock filet is topped with American Cheese and tangy tartar sauce, served on a warm brioche bun.

