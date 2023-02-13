7-Eleven Offers $2 Fish Sandwich Fridays

7-Eleven’s fin-tastic deal for the Lenten season is o-fish-ally here!

For a limited time only, 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members who are looking for a meat alternative can coast to their nearest 7-Eleven, Speedway or Stripes location for $2 Fish Sandwich Fridays.

In partnership with the Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP), 7-Eleven’s garlic herb Wild Alaska Pollock filet is topped with American Cheese and tangy tartar sauce, served on a warm brioche bun.