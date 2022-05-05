7-Eleven Offers $4 Pizza for Mother's Day Weekend

This Mother's Day weekend (5/6 - 5/8), celebrate mom with a 7‑Eleven pizza deal as fantastic as she is at participating 7‑Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores. As a thank you to all moms, customers can pick up any whole pizza for $4 in-store through the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty programs or order through the 7NOW delivery app. With a variety of delicious pizza options to choose from, she’ll appreciate an easy meal so she can put her feet up and relax like she deserves!

Consider delighting mom with the savory flavors of a 7-Meat pizza, topped with Chicago-style Sausage and beef crumbles, crispy pepperoni, smoky bacon, Canadian bacon and diced ham. Or if she prefers an old-school classic, you can’t go wrong with a Cheese or Pepperoni pie, both made with 100% Real Mozzarella made from whole milk piled on our signature mouth-watering sauce made from vine-ripened, California tomatoes.