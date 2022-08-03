7-Eleven to Release New Limited-Edition Apparel

7-Eleven, Inc. knows its customers love to sport the season's hottest looks no matter where they are or what they’re doing. To keep its fans looking fresh, the convenience retailer is dropping a limited-edition apparel collection with Overtime and Easy Otabor, a designer, entrepreneur and art curator.

The collection, Overtime x 7-Eleven curated by Easy Otabor, is inspired by “Game to Eleven,” the phrase popularized by pick-up basketball. The streetwear-meets-sportswear designs feature fan-favorite products like Slurpee drinks and Big Gulp fountain beverages subtly intertwined with basketball themes. Included in the collection are 7-Eleven and Speedway-branded hoodies, T-shirts, hats and mesh shorts.

“I’m excited to share that we’re back with yet another collab for Brainfreeze Season that we think our customers are going to love,” said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “It has been a blast teaming up with Easy Otabor and Overtime for this ‘slam dunk’ capsule – and we can’t wait to see how our customers sport these designs both in and out of stores.”

The collection drops Friday, August 5 at 1:00 p.m. ET at 7-Eleven.com/lp/Overtime. Customers can win the full capsule by purchasing select products at Speedway or Stripes stores as part of the retailer’s weekly giveaways through Brainfreeze Season.

“Overtime was built on creating an impactful digital community and brand, while Easy is one of the most influential people amongst art, streetwear and overall taste. 7-Eleven and Speedway are staples in our communities so partnering together on this collection just made sense," said Tyler Rutstein, Vice President, GMM at Overtime and OTE. "We wanted to create something that was bold and playful with a nod to each of our respective styles."

Designer Easy Otabor added, “7-Eleven is one of the most recognized brands in the world, and to partner with them on such an iconic project is an honor. Integrating 7-Eleven’s renowned branding with my personal style resulted in a collection that people of all ages would enjoy, with a touch of nostalgia.”

For a chance to win the collection, customers can purchase select items through 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty programs or via 7NOW delivery. Participating products include Big Gulp fountain beverages, Slurpee drinks, Big Bite Hot Dogs, Red Bull, Fanta, Reese’s, Dunkaroos and more. Better yet, when customers purchase the product featured on their 7-Eleven and Speedway app each week, they earn double entries for double the chance to win.