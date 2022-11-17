7-Eleven Releases New Merchandise for Holiday Season

Tis the season at 7-Eleven, Inc. To celebrate the most wonderful time of the year, the world’s largest convenience retailer is debuting a festive assortment of fashionable and cozy gifts on 7Collection, the brand’s online merchandise store.

The 7Collection shop’s holiday line features exclusive 7-Eleven-inspired apparel and accessories including:

Holiday Sweaters. Need something to keep warm on chilly nights this holiday season? Look no further than a festive crewneck sweater inspired by your favorite Slurpee drink or a cozy fleece sweater inspired by your local 7-Eleven store.

Oh Thank Heaven script necklace. Time to sleigh! Bling it up with this gold-plated necklace, a statement accessory for true brand fans.

7-Eleven Knitted Stripes Beanie. Fluff up winter wardrobes with this green, orange and red pom beanie.

7-Eleven Sherpa Blanket. Cozy up on the couch with this ultra-comfy blanket, best paired with 7-Eleven's Winter Wonderland Cocoa (and keep your drink toasty warm in this 7-Eleven tumbler!)

Classic 7-Eleven Clock. It's 7-Eleven time, all the time, with this classic clock.

7-Eleven Stocking. Make 7-Eleven part of this year's traditions with this classic red and white holiday stocking.

“The 7Collection shop has been a smash hit since it launched in August, and our customers are loving the dedicated collections inspired by various holidays and fandoms,” says Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “There is room for everyone on 7-Eleven’s list this holiday season and this latest merch collection is our way of spreading cheer to those dear to us – our customers!”

Too busy building a gingerbread house? Get more festive products – like 7-Select Mini Donuts – delivered straight to your door with the 7NOW Gold Pass subscription delivery service. For just $5.95 a month, customers can get their delivery fee waived on more than 3,000 of their favorite 7-Eleven products. And from November 25 through November 28, first time users of 7NOW Gold Pass can receive one year free of either the standard or student version of 7NOW Gold Pass.