7-Eleven Rolls Out Mini Spicy Breakfast Empanada for Cinco de Mayo

7-Eleven, Inc. customers can spice up their Cinco de Mayo festivities this year with the retailer's new Mini Spicy Breakfast Empanadas This mouthwatering, all-day breakfast item features sausage, egg, cheese, peppers, and spices wrapped in a flaky, buttery crust and is now available at participating 7-Eleven and Stripes stores.

It wouldn't be a 7-Eleven celebration without a deal. Members of the award-winning 7Rewards loyalty program—found in the 7-Eleven app offering customers exclusive deals and discounts on their favorite products—can pick up three Mini Spicy Breakfast Empanadas and any size coffee for just $4 for a limited-time-only. The world's leading convenience retailer is starting the party early and customers can stay in the Cinco de Mayo spirit through 5/24.

"At 7-Eleven, we're always looking for creative ways to meet customer needs. Cinco de Mayo is the perfect opportunity for us to not only introduce new items which meet the demand for spicy food options, but exceed expectations with an exclusive deal of three Mini Breakfast Empanadas and any size coffee for $4 for 7Rewards members," says Robin Murphy, Senior Director of Fresh Food at 7-Eleven. "If customers are looking for inspiration, this savory menu item pairs perfectly with the sweet flavors of our limited-time-only Churroccino hot beverage."

As the OG To-Go since 1964 coffee destination, 7-Eleven gives customers the opportunity to be their own barista. With more than 3,000 different ways to customize coffee, 7-Eleven offers customers their choice of a variety of syrups, toppings, and creamers. And customizing is free at the hot beverage bar! What's more, iced coffee lovers can stop by participating 7-Eleven, Stripes and Speedway stores to pick up any size iced coffee for $1.

Bring the fiesta to you and order Mini Spicy Breakfast Empanadas and other party must-haves via the 7NOW delivery app. 7NOW delivery is available throughout the U.S. and offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in about 30 minutes. Even better, with the 7NOW Gold Pass subscription delivery service, customers can get their delivery fee waived on more than 3,000 of their favorite 7-Eleven products for just $5.95 a month.