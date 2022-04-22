7-Eleven Rolls Out New Breakfast Taquito

Who says you can't eat breakfast all day? 7-Eleven is rolling out a brand-new Maple-flavored Sausage, Egg and Cheese taquito for breakfast-loving customers, available all day at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores. Loaded with the breakfast must-haves, 7-Eleven's new maple-flavored sausage taquito is a great way to start the day.

Woke up on the wrong side of the bed and in need of a pick me up? Or simply looking for a quick, tasty alternative to a sit-down breakfast? 7-Eleven's breakfast taquito is the perfect grab-and-go solution for busy customers, made with fluffy whole eggs, savory pork sausage and cheddar cheese sauce coated with a sweet maple flavored batter. To round out a hearty breakfast, customers can pair their delicious taquito with any sized iced coffee for just $1.

"Here at 7-Eleven, we're always looking for creative ways to expand our menu and cater to our customers' food cravings in ways that maximize convenience," says Robin Murphy, Senior Director of Fresh Foods at 7-Eleven. "Now, with our maple-flavored sausage taquito, customers have a craveworthy on-the-go breakfast at their fingertips, morning, noon or night!"

For our breakfast obsessed 7Rewards members, each purchase of our tasty breakfast taquito comes with 100 bonus points. 7Rewards is the popular loyalty program found in the 7-Eleven app, where customers can earn and redeem points on most purchases. Loyalty members can also enjoy three of their favorite grill items and a Big Gulp drink for just $3. The options are endless - select from a choice of pizza, buffalo chicken roller, classic taquitos like Monterey Jack Chicken, Jalapeño Cream Cheese, Steak and Cheese, and Taco and Cheese, and the limited-time-only Maple Flavored Sausage, Egg and Cheese taquito.

Prefer on-demand taquito delivery? Customers can order the new breakfast taquito through the 7NOW delivery app. And with the 7NOW Gold Pass subscription delivery service, customers can get their delivery fee waived on more than 3,000 of their favorite 7-Eleven products, including our sweet and savory maple-flavored sausage taquito, for just $5.95 a month. Even better, subscribers with a basket totaling at least $10 will receive additional benefits including the option to select a free product, such as a free Slurpee drink. Alcohol delivery, including beer, wine, and liquor, is available in select markets to customers age 21 and older.