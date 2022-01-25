7-Eleven Rolls Out Spicy Garlic Chicken Roller

The menu at 7-Eleven, Inc. is getting spicier this winter. That's right, the world's leading convenience retailer is dropping a hot new item on its iconic roller grill: the Spicy Garlic Chicken Roller.

The mouthwatering roller is perfect for lunch on the go or an anytime snack and is available now for a limited time only at participating 7-Eleven stores nationwide. The Spicy Garlic Chicken Roller has all white meat chicken and a smooth swiss cheesy blend breaded in a zesty coating packed with bold and satisfying flavors like fiery chilies, and savory garlic.

"At 7-Eleven, we're all about variety. We love coming up with new takes on popular treats that will continue to excite and delight our customers," says Alexis Luewellyn, 7-Eleven Senior Manager of Fresh Food. "The new Spicy Garlic Chicken Roller is just the latest addition to our hot food menu, and we think this delicious, craveable option will become a quick fan favorite."

For a limited time, members of 7Rewards—the popular loyalty program found in the 7-Eleven app—will earn 100 bonus points with each purchase of a Spicy Garlic Chicken Roller. Customers can enjoy exclusive discounts and offers like three grill items for just $3. And in true 7-Eleven style, that includes mixing and matching your choice of the classics and the limited time treats—the Spicy Garlic Chicken Roller, Buffalo Chicken Roller, Taquitos, or pizza, in-store only.

You can even treat yourself to the new delicious Spicy Garlic Chicken Roller—and pair it with favorites like 7-Eleven chips or a refreshing Big Gulp drink—from the comfort of your own home through the 7NOW delivery app! Available throughout the US, 7-Eleven Delivery via the 7NOW delivery app orders real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in about 30 minutes. With the new 7NOW Gold Pass subscription delivery service, customers can get their delivery fee waived on more than 3,000 of their favorite 7-Eleven products for just $5.95 a month. Alcohol delivery, including beer, wine, and liquor, is available in select markets to customers age 21 and older.

The 7NOW delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.