7-Eleven to Sell a Set of 10 Mini Tacos for $2

On October 4, aka National Taco Day, 7-Eleven is inviting 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members to celebrate with 10 mini tacos for just $2. This irresistible deal is available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores.

It's about the little things in life—and mini tacos from 7-Eleven are no exception. These crispy, crunchy tacos have a spicy beef filling made from shredded beef, green chiles, jalapeño peppers, cilantro, spices, and other flavors stuffed into miniature crispy corn tortillas – making it the perfect grab-and-go snack or lunch without the mess.

"7-Eleven is here to shell out the good times and appreciate the little things in life, like miniature food items and National Taco Day," says Vareesha Shariff, 7-Eleven Senior Director of Hot Food. "We love showing appreciation for our customers by providing value in creative ways – like celebrating a fan-favorite holiday with this tasty bite-sized snack."

And because customers deserve to celebrate the little things all day, every day – we're not stopping there. By signing up for the award-winning 7Rewards loyalty program found in the 7-Eleven app – as well as the Speedy Rewards loyalty program found in the Speedy app – members can unlock exclusive deals and discounts on their favorite products and earn points on most purchases.

Need the fiesta delivered? Customers can order tacos and more with 7-Eleven delivery via 7NOW. And with the 7NOW Gold Pass subscription delivery service, customers can get their delivery fee waived on more than 3,000 of their favorite 7-Eleven products for just $5.95 a month.

The 7NOW delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.