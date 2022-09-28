    7-Eleven to Sell a Set of 10 Mini Tacos for $2

    Industry News | September 28, 2022
    7-Eleven mini tacos.
    7-Eleven
    The deal is set for October 4, National Taco Day.

    On October 4, aka National Taco Day, 7-Eleven is inviting 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members to celebrate with 10 mini tacos for just $2. This irresistible deal is available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores.

    It's about the little things in life—and mini tacos from 7-Eleven are no exception. These crispy, crunchy tacos have a spicy beef filling made from shredded beef, green chiles, jalapeño peppers, cilantro, spices, and other flavors stuffed into miniature crispy corn tortillas – making it the perfect grab-and-go snack or lunch without the mess.

    "7-Eleven is here to shell out the good times and appreciate the little things in life, like miniature food items and National Taco Day," says Vareesha Shariff, 7-Eleven Senior Director of Hot Food. "We love showing appreciation for our customers by providing value in creative ways – like celebrating a fan-favorite holiday with this tasty bite-sized snack."

    And because customers deserve to celebrate the little things all day, every day – we're not stopping there. By signing up for the award-winning 7Rewards loyalty program found in the 7-Eleven app – as well as the Speedy Rewards loyalty program found in the Speedy app – members can unlock exclusive deals and discounts on their favorite products and earn points on most purchases. 

    Need the fiesta delivered? Customers can order tacos and more with 7-Eleven delivery via 7NOW. And with the 7NOW Gold Pass subscription delivery service, customers can get their delivery fee waived on more than 3,000 of their favorite 7-Eleven products for just $5.95 a month.

    The 7NOW delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by WTWH Media LLC.

    read more