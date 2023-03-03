7-Eleven Teams with CELSIUS to Launch Green Apple Cherry Flavor

CELSIUS and 7-Eleven are teaming up to bring customers the newest flavor to the CELSIUS lineup, Green Apple Cherry, available exclusively at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes. This classic blend of crisp green apple and sweet cherry is perfect for caffeine aficionados, night owls, athletes, gym-goers, and anyone who appreciates a refreshing and bold pick-me up.

Made with a clinically proven formula of energy-boosting ingredients, 7 Essential Vitamins, and zero sugar, this sparkling new flavor of CELSIUS will energize and electrify your tastebuds and leave you feeling ready to conquer your day!

CELSIUS will be offering samples at participating 7-Eleven locations throughout the country, in addition to fun activations and more!

Customers can pick up two CELSIUS Green Apple Cherry drinks from participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores for just $4.50!