7-Eleven Tests Self-Driving Delivery Cars in California

7-Eleven, Inc. is bringing a futuristic innovation to Mountain View, CA, customers by piloting autonomous delivery with Nuro, a robotics company transforming local commerce with autonomous vehicles. In collaboration with Nuro, 7-Eleven is launching the first autonomous commercial delivery in the state of California, enabling its customers in the service area to order through the 7NOW delivery app to have their products delivered via bot.

"7-Eleven has owned and defined convenience since 1927," says Raghu Mahadevan, 7-Eleven Chief Digital Officer. "Our first foray into autonomous delivery was in 2016 when 7-Eleven became the first retailer in the U.S. to make a drone delivery to a customer's house. Since then, we haven't stopped looking for ways to redefine convenience for our customers inside and outside the four walls of our stores. Fast forward to 2021, and we are pushing the boundaries of innovation even further to provide customers with the first commercial autonomous delivery service in California. I can't wait to see where we go from here."

Here's how it works:

Get Started : Download the 7NOW delivery app through Google Play, the Apple App Store or visit 7NOW.com.

: Download the 7NOW delivery app through Google Play, the Apple App Store or visit 7NOW.com. Order : Browse the app to purchase favorites like pizza, chips, beverages, household items and more. Add items to your shopping cart, begin the checkout process, and choose autonomous delivery. Autonomous vehicle deliveries are available daily from 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. PT at no additional charge for customers in Mountain View, CA.

: Browse the app to purchase favorites like pizza, chips, beverages, household items and more. Add items to your shopping cart, begin the checkout process, and choose autonomous delivery. Autonomous vehicle deliveries are available daily from 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. PT at no additional charge for customers in Mountain View, CA. Enjoy: The 7NOW delivery app will send updates as the order is processed, and orders will arrive in approximately 30 minutes. Simply meet the autonomous vehicle outside, grab your items from the back of the vehicle and enjoy.

Nuro will begin this delivery service with its autonomous Priuses and later introduce R2 bots, the company's autonomous robots that are custom-built to transport products and goods without any occupants in the vehicle. Nuro became the first autonomous vehicle company to receive a deployment permit from the California DMV in December, 2020, enabling the launch of this inaugural commercial delivery service in the state in collaboration with 7-Eleven.

"Residents in the state of California – a major hub of innovation – have never been able to experience the commercial delivery of goods by an autonomous vehicle. Nuro is teaming up with 7-Eleven to change that," says Jiajun Zhu, Nuro CEO and Co-Founder. "We've always wanted to bring Nuro's autonomous delivery to our local community and to our neighbors. We couldn't be more excited to do this with an iconic neighborhood store like 7-Eleven in our hometown, Mountain View."

Introduced in late 2017, 7NOW Delivery is available throughout the U.S. and offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in 30 minutes. The 7NOW app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7NOW.com.