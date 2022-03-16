7-Eleven Welcomes Spring with Two New Hot Beverages

Something new and delicious is brewing at 7-Eleven, Inc. this spring. Make that two new things. America's leading convenience retailer is welcoming the season with two new hot beverages: the limited-time only Churroccino and White Chocolate Caramel-flavored Mocha, both available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores.

The Churroccino perfectly combines the sweet cinnamon flavors of a classic churro with a creamy, delicious coffee taste.

As the OG To-Go Since 1964 coffee destination, 7-Eleven knows flavor and quality are all in the details. Customers can treat themselves to a Churroccino, which perfectly combines the sweet cinnamon flavors of a classic churro with a creamy, delicious coffee taste. They can also try the White Chocolate Caramel Mocha, with notes of rich mocha and an irresistible combination of creamy caramel, sweet white chocolate, and coffee flavors.

"There's no doubt that our customers love their coffee. We pride ourselves in being their first stop to fuel up on their way to work and a trusted place to grab something on-the-go throughout the day," says Jacob Barnes, 7-Eleven Proprietary Beverages Senior Product Director. "Whether customers want fun seasonal flavors or a more traditional brew, we have something for everyone and bring in new options so they can always try something different. Pair a hot drink or a $1 iced coffee with any of our thousands of snacks, like our limited-time only Triple Chocolate Muffin, hot breakfast sandwiches, or fresh fruit."

At 7-Eleven and Speedway, customers can choose their own adventure and be their own barista. Customizing every cup of coffee is encouraged (and free!) at the hot and iced beverage bar. The possibilities are practically endless: Coffee drinkers can get creative and craft their perfect brew with a variety of creamers, flavored syrups, and toppings that can be combined in more than 3,000 different ways to devise their one-of-a-kind masterpiece.

More of a year-round iced coffee drinker? Enjoy any size iced coffee for just $1 in-store at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes locations. Members of the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty programs can pair any size cup of coffee – including the new spring flavors – with any muffin, like the limited-time-only Triple Chocolate Muffin, for just $2. What's more, for a limited time only at participating 7-Eleven stores, members of 7Rewards who purchase 6 cups of coffee, Big Gulp, or Slurpee drinks, will receive their 7th cup free.