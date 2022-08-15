7-Eleven's 'Bring Your Own Cup' Day Returns August 27

Bring Your Own Cup (aka BYOC) Day is making its triumphant return to 7-Eleven, Inc. this summer. On August 27, 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members are encouraged to grab their cookie jars, fish bowls or any other creative container and fill it up with their favorite Slurpee drink flavor (or flavors!) for just $1.99 at participating 7-Eleven, Stripes and Speedway locations.

Customers can sip on classic Slurpee flavors like Blue Raspberry, Cherry, Pina Colada or Coca-Cola—or indulge in our limited-time-only flavor Mango Lemonade, blended with a zesty mix of mango and tart lemonade.

As the saying goes, "If it fits in the cup, fill'er up!" But of course, there are some rules to make sure that customers celebrate the right way this Bring Your Own Cup Day:

Make sure the cup is clean. Of course, this is a given.

Confirm that the cup is watertight – aka leak proof! Not a single drop of precious Slurpee drink should go to waste.

Verify that said cup fits upright within the 10-inch diameter hole in the in-store display. If it doesn't, it's not fitting under the Slurpee drink dispenser.

"We know that Slurpee drinks are a summertime staple for customers, so we're bringing back BYOC Day to celebrate the popular frozen beverage for a second time this summer following a very successful Slurpee Day," says Dennis Phelps, 7-Eleven Proprietary Beverages Senior Product Director. "We want customers to build the Slurpee drink of their dreams while having fun with their vessel of choice – and we can't wait to see some of the creative cups they come up with."

Those who claim to have something more important to do on August 27 don't have to fret. Prefer sipping on a Slurpee drink poolside? As always, fans can get their go-to beverage (and more than 3,000 other 7-Eleven favorites) delivered via 7NOW. Customers can also enjoy small Slurpee drinks all summer long for just $1.