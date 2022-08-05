7-Eleven's Pumpkin Spice Lineup Returns

To celebrate the unofficial start of fall, 7-Eleven is bringing back two fan-favorite fall brews starting today: the Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Spice Coffee. So channel your flannel—because no one does seasonal treats like the world's largest convenience retailer.

Trade in the outside heat for this popular pumpkin spice treat. 7-Eleven's Pumpkin Spice Latte combines a classic espresso flavor with savory autumn spices to create a sweet and creamy pumpkin-flavored beverage. This crave worthy coffee drink – complete with an irresistible baking spice aroma – is now available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores for a limited time.

Two is better than one and double the coffee means double the fun. Customers can satisfy their sweet tooth with a second pumpkin-flavored drink – the Pumpkin Spice Coffee, which blends mild Arabica coffee beans with a sweet pumpkin-y taste. A medium body coffee with mild spice, this smooth drink is perfect for customers who enjoy a clean and crisp finish to their morning (or afternoon) brew. Pumpkin Spice Coffee is now available at participating 7-Eleven locations for a limited time.

"There's no denying that the Pumpkin Spice Latte is a quintessential fall drink—it's become a cultural phenomenon loved by coffee drinkers everywhere," says Dennis Phelps, 7-Eleven's Proprietary Beverages Senior Product Director. "We like to take the Pumpkin Spice Latte one step further by encouraging our customers to take their cup of joe into their own hands with more than 3,000 ways to customize their beverage."