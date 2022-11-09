7-Eleven's Winter Wonderland Cocoa Returns

Calling all hot cocoa and candy cane connoisseurs! 7-Eleven, Inc. is kicking off the most wonderful time of the year with the return of the fan-favorite Winter Wonderland Cocoa, now available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores for a limited time only.

This beverage is what candy cane dreams are made of – 7-Eleven's Winter Wonderland Cocoa is a hot, rich cocoa blend mixed with a festive peppermint candy cane flavor. The convenience retailer's take on a wintertime classic is not only delicious, but eye catching too! The red (that's right, red!) cocoa will have customers doing a double take - or rather, feeling love at frost sight!

Everyone knows that a seasonal beverage tastes better when sipped from a seasonal cup – so beginning today, customers can purchase limited-edition holiday cups at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores. Festive green and decorated with holly leaves, these cups are made to hold the delicious Winter Wonderland cocoa or any other hot beverage, such as a mocha made with freshly ground beans and a shot of chocolate.

"Our Winter Wonderland Cocoa combines two tasty holiday essentials – hot cocoa and candy canes – the perfect drink to get cozy during the colder months and a great pairing for a variety of our bakery options including our candy cane cookies, available now at select locations," says Dennis Phelps, 7-Eleven's Proprietary Beverages Senior Product Director. "We saw just how much customers loved our twist on the classic hot chocolate last year, we knew we had to bring it back."

Customers looking to enjoy another holiday-themed beverage can try this latest recipe hack – the GingerBrewed Coffee. To make this sweet and savory beverage, gingerbread fans will need to follow these simple steps:

3 pumps gingerbread syrup

Any hot or iced 7-Eleven coffee brew

A dash (or more than a dash!) of cinnamon

Customers who find themselves with a constant craving for 7-Eleven's many drink options, including the Winter Wonderland Cocoa, are in luck! For a limited time only at participating 7-Eleven stores, members of the 7Rewards loyalty program who purchase 6 cups of coffee, Big Gulp or Slurpee drinks – including the new Green Apple Slurpee flavor – will receive their 7th cup free.