800° Degrees Pizza Partners with REEF to Open 500 Delivery Locations

800° Degrees Pizza is partnering with REEF, the largest operator of delivery restaurants in North America, to open 500 delivery locations across the U.S., Canada and other international markets over the next five years. Its first location kicked off operations on September 17 in the heart of Brickell, bringing a variety of signature items to the Miami audience.

“We’re excited to take 800° Degrees Pizza to a larger audience in the Miami area and around the world,” says Tommy Lee, CEO of 800° Degrees Pizza. “Partnering with REEF will give us the capability to grow faster while remaining true to our promise of providing premium dishes with the highest quality ingredients available.

Through this partnership, the pizza franchise will offer a wide range of signature items including favorites such as the Tartufo Pizza, the Carni pizza, 800° Degrees BBQ Wings, from scratch meatballs and shishito peppers.

“800° Degrees Pizza offers a variety of curated options for our pizza lovers and represents everything we at REEF stand for: quality food, excellent service, and a one-of-a-kind customer experience,” says Kenneth Rourke, Executive Vice President and Head of Brand Operations at REEF. “We welcome 800° Degrees Pizza to the REEF family, and we look forward to growing the brand together.”

Customers will have access to fast and fee-less delivery through getREEF.com, as well as their favorite delivery service platforms, as available in their cities.