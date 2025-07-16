86 Repairs, the end-to-end repairs and maintenance (R&M) solution built for the restaurant industry, has announced its partnership with Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers (Freddy’s).

Founded in 2002, Freddy’s is a rapidly expanding American fast-casual restaurant chain based in Wichita, Kansas that has grown to more than 550 locations and nearly $1 billion in sales in the United States. The company is projected to add 50+ new stores each year, and recently expanded its international footprint in North America, opening a location in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Freddy’s leadership recognized an opportunity to improve R&M management and drive cost savings, capture powerful insights, and increase guest satisfaction at company-owned restaurants and with franchised operations. As part of its detailed process to select the right R&M solution, Freddy’s implemented 86 Repairs in a subset of participating corporate and franchised locations to benchmark key performance indicators.

“Our team felt that 86 Repairs’ proactive approach to managing R&M would result in cost savings and improved team member and guest satisfaction, and we wanted to test that theory,” said Brian Wise, Chief Operating Officer at Freddy’s. “We identified several success criteria to monitor, including response time to repair requests, direct ROI through dispatch avoidance, indirect ROI through saved time, and meaningful improvement in operator satisfaction with the new solution. 86 Repairs delivered on all of those criteria.”

86 Repairs exceeded the targets set for each success metric. Within six months, the 86 Repairs solution reduced unnecessary repairs by over 12% and saved operations teams 453 hours of time. Additionally, staff satisfaction with the handling of R&M increased by 64%, to a 93% satisfaction score.

“The Freddy’s team is world-class,” said Daniel Estrada, Co-Founder and CEO of 86 Repairs. “Their thoughtful, proactive approach to running their restaurants aligns perfectly with the solution we’ve designed to help growing operators get control of R&M. I’m excited to see how 86 will continue to help Freddy’s reduce costs and improve operations as the brand grows.”

Additional benefits of system-wide adoption include visibility into equipment performance insights across all locations, which will improve purchasing decisions and standardization for Freddy’s operators.

“The features of 86 Repairs align nicely with Freddy’s current employee-assist initiative,” said Wise. “A high-quality, well-maintained work environment leads to greater team member satisfaction and success, allowing our teams to focus on delivering a quality guest experience while maximizing equipment uptime.”

Freddy’s is always looking for ways to positively impact the return on investment for its franchisees. It recognizes the value of reducing controllable costs and identifies opportunities to drive margin growth.

Freddy’s joins established restaurant chains in adopting 86 Repairs, alongside brands like Five Guys Burgers and Fries, Wendy’s, Taco Bell, McDonald’s, Savory Restaurant Fund, and others.