9 Mile Garden and Frankie Martin's Garden Gear Up for Winter Events

As the days get cooler and more food trucks call it for the season, 9 Mile Garden and Frankie Martin’s Garden will be gearing up for their winter events. With both The Canteen at 9 Mile and the enclosed and heated Beer Barn at Frankie’s, both gardens are set up for colder weather.

Many reoccurring events at both gardens will continue. Live music continues at Frankie’s Wednesday and Saturday at 7 pm and at 9 Mile on Wednesdays at 7 pm and Friday and Saturday at 6:30 pm. Friday Nights with Phil Gammon, consisting of music bingo, trivia, and karaoke, will replace live music at Frankie Martin’s Garden every Friday at 7 pm. Yoga at Frankie’s is still on Fridays at 10 am, and Yoga Buzz started at 9 Mile on Saturdays at 10 am. Be sure to grab that drink included in your yoga buzz ticket at The Canteen! Trivia will continue at both gardens on Thursdays at 7 pm. Karaoke and music bingo will only continue at 9 Mile Garden on Friday at 9 pm and Saturday at 9 pm, respectively.

“Between our newly enclosed beer barn and the fully indoor Canteen, we are expected to be fully operational this winter," says Brian Hardesty, restaurateur and Managing Partner of both gardens. “For those who would like, we also have firepits at both gardens where families can gather and make smores sold at the bar.”

This November there are a few special events happening as well. Harvest fest at both gardens is November 18th and 19th all day with local vendors, a selection of farmers, beer and spirits sampling, and live music. On November 23rd at 6 pm, Friendsgiving is taking place in which both gardens will host an adult evening of fun, a black light party, drink specials, snacks, and live music. A painting class will take place at noon on November 20th at 9 Mile Garden and November 27th at Frankie Martin’s Garden. A Maker’s market will also take place at both gardens, November 27th at Frankie’s and November 26th at 9 Mile, both at 11 am. Following Thanksgiving, a black Friday celebration with drink specials, live music, and karaoke will occur all day November 25th at both locations.

With the World Cup coming up, 9 Mile Garden will be showing the match inside The Canteen on November 20th at 3 pm. Exclusively at Frankie Martins, Small business Saturday is an event in which they will partner with local Cottleville businesses and the chamber to promote local small businesses on November 26th.

There will also be additional special events in December to celebrate the holiday season. Be sure to stay tuned for a New Year’s Eve cocktail party with music, champagne, and snacks.