919 Marketing Names Graham Chapman President, Bolsters C-Suite

919 Marketing, one of the nation’s fastest-growing content marketing agencies, announced the promotions of Graham Chapman to President and Scott Curkin to Chief Relationship Officer.

For almost a decade, Chapman and Curkin have worked together to help grow 919’s reputation and influence inside (and outside) the franchising community. While they will be taking on additional responsibilities in these new roles, the pair will continue to do what they do best – creating and maintaining lasting relationships and executing marketing strategies that generate meaningful results.

David Chapman, 919 Marketing’s CEO and founder says, “Graham and Scott have played key roles in establishing 919 as the fastest growing franchise marketing firm in the country (INC 5000) and as the best franchise PR firm in the country (Forbes). Since joining 919 Marketing over a decade ago, Graham has been actively involved in virtually every facet of the company, including operations, sales, and marketing roles. His promotion to President is well-deserved, and perfectly timed, as we expand our locations across the country and accelerate our data-driven franchise marketing services to a new level.”

David adds, “Scott Curkin has played an instrumental role in our new business growth for more than eight years. He’s done an excellent job building strong client relationships after previous stints leading digital media departments for local and national TV media outlets. Scott’s passion for ensuring 919 delivers the highest customer service experience and tangible results for current and future 919 clients makes him a perfect fit for his new role of Chief Relationship Officer.”

As President, Graham Chapman will serve as 919 Marketing’s integrator, bringing the CEO’s vision to life and ensuring the company meets and exceeds all sales, marketing, operations, and financial goals. He will also continue to serve as 919’s primary “face of franchising” via his role on the International Franchise Association’s Supplier Forum Advisory Board, his various speaking roles at industry and client events, and perhaps most notably, his ongoing efforts to expand the reach and impact of the “Whiskey Wednesday” viral video series.

“I am honored that the 919 Marketing board and leadership team agree that I’m ready to help lead the company in this new position,” says Chapman. “We’ve grown and evolved into a much different, and much stronger, company than the one I joined in 2009. I’m proud of the role I’ve played in building our reputation, establishing critical partnerships, and recruiting phenomenal team members. The journey has just begun, and I look forward to working hand-in-hand with 919’s executive leadership team as we begin this next exciting chapter in the 919 story.”

As Chief Relationship Officer, Scott Curkin will lead 919 Marketing’s account service department, which serves as the communication liaison between all clients and internal teams; and will run point on all 919 sales activities (franchising, multi-location retail, non-profits, etc.). In this role, he will continue to create and maintain meaningful client relationships to identify (and resolve) challenges, support 919 team members, and expand 919’s client roster.

“I am both humbled and honored to receive this promotion at 919 Marketing. I take great pride in the relationships we build beginning with the sales process and continuing all the way through the success of the partnership,” adds Curkin. “The growth of 919 Marketing has truly been remarkable thanks to our passionate commitment to the brands we work with and the great work our employees execute every day. The story is not complete, and I look forward to leading the Account Services department into the next chapter and working with my fellow executive team members as we continue to grow.”

919 Marketing has rapidly accelerated sales growth and marketing services since 2020. The company acquired three companies – Ceralytics (a data analytics content intelligence company branded as 919 Insights), NetSearch Digital Marketing (a franchisee-focused digital marketing agency branded as 919 Local), and ClickCulture (a web development, digital marketing, and creative services company).

With more than 100 highly skilled team members located from coast-to-coast, 919 Marketing is the leading tech-enabled content, PR and digital marketing agency focused on helping franchise brands and non-profits increase brand awareness, generate qualified leads, and inspire engagement/conversion.