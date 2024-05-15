Gong cha, the world’s premier bubble tea brand with more than 225 locations throughout 20 states in the U.S. and 2,200 stores across the globe, announces the grand opening of its first location in Las Vegas on Friday, May 24th.

To celebrate the store opening in Las Vegas’s Chinatown neighborhood, Gong cha will offer a series of special promotions and giveaways all weekend long.

Friday, May 24

Buy one, get one free medium milk tea or medium yogurt drink (limit of two per guest; in-store purchases only)

Free Mega Mug for the first 50 guests

Free 3D bubble tea key chains for the the next 51-100 guests

Saturday, May 25 & Sunday, May 26

Buy one, get one free medium milk tea or medium yogurt drink (limit of two per guest; in-store purchases only)

Free 3D bubble tea key chains for the first 100 guests

Earlier this year, Gong cha announced the introduction of direct franchising in the Americas. This store opening marks both the brand’s entry into the Las Vegas market, as well as its second ever direct franchisees in the U.S.–James Huh and his daughter Erica Huh.

“Bubble tea is extremely popular in Las Vegas, but we noticed there were no Gong cha locations in the market,” says James. “Being familiar with the brand’s global popularity, strong reputation, and superior quality product, my daughter and I decided to apply to be the first franchisees to bring Gong cha to Las Vegas. We are proud to introduce one of the world’s most famous bubble tea brands to our local community, and hope to grow together.”