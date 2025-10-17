A.J. Chocolate House, the European café celebrated for its handcrafted Belgian chocolates and decadent desserts, recently opened its second U.S. location on Canal Street in New Smyrna Beach.

Owners Edwin and Katherine Jablonskas introduced the brand to the U.S. in August 2023 with their first A.J. Chocolate House on Winter Park’s iconic Park Avenue. Since then, the shop has been featured widely in Central Florida print, online, and TV outlets, often appearing in lifestyle and “date night” roundups. Now, the Jablonskas are ready to bring their signature blend of indulgence and hospitality to East Volusia County.

The new shop at 105 Canal Street brings the same bold, yet warm and inviting atmosphere, sound by Bang & Olufsen, and offers outdoor seating with river views in a 900-square-foot space in a corner building. Guests will find over 100 varieties of artisanal chocolates crafted from imported Belgian couverture, alongside homemade ice creams, decadent desserts, tea towers, fine wines, and Italian coffees. The shop will be open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday–Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday–Saturday, inviting guests to linger late into the evening. The New Smyrna Beach location will start with a staff of seven or eight and increase that by the holidays.

The Jablonskas employ a philosophy of hospitality rooted in kindness. “Our mission is simple,” said Jablonskas. “We want people to experience affordable luxury — whether that means stopping in for a single piece of chocolate or staying for dessert and coffee after dinner. New Smyrna Beach deserves a place where romance, conversation, and community come together.”

The family-owned business traces its roots to Vilnius, Lithuania, where Edwin and his father, A.J. Jablonskas, co-founded the brand 23 years ago and expanded across Europe. Still active in the company, A.J. recently visited Florida to give his advice and blessing to the new expansion.

While traffic continues to increase steadily, much of the brand’s U.S. growth success has come from corporate gifts, wholesale business, and custom orders featuring company logos on chocolate and packaging. Looking ahead, franchising represents the company’s most ambitious growth driver.

The A.J. Chocolate House franchise program is set to launch in January 2026. Jablonskas notes that the investment will widely depend on site size and buildout requirements. More importantly, franchisees will be selected not only for financial strength but also for their commitment to hands-on hospitality and community atmosphere. “This is a personalized business. Franchise owners will enjoy a rewarding opportunity to build a gathering place for their community, fostering new friendships and creating the kind of place people want to come back to.”