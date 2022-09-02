Abbott's Frozen Custard Opens Franchise Unit in Temple Terrace, Florida

Abbott’s Frozen Custard, the oldest frozen custard franchise in the nation, has opened a new franchise location in Temple Terrace, Florida, northeast of Tampa. Local owner-operators Gina Strazzabosco and Joseph Kampff expect this to be the first of several Abbott’s locations they will open in and around the Tampa area.

Abbott’s, a family-owned business founded by Arthur Abbott in 1902 and rooted in Rochester, New York since 1926, is one of the fastest-growing frozen custard franchises in the country. Abbott’s secret family recipe is one of the company’s secrets to success. Made fresh daily in small batches, every Abbott’s location churns out a wide variety of flavors. Beyond cones and dishes, customers can enjoy milkshakes, sundaes, and more.

One other secret to success is the company’s fanatical following. In fact, most of the company’s 18 franchise owners have close ties back to the Rochester-area and a love for the Abbott’s brand that they’ve carried with them for many years. In this case, Strazzabosco grew up in Rochester and enjoyed going to Abbott’s her entire life. She has fond memories of her favorite black raspberry custard. Most importantly, she saw how Abbott’s contributed to the community in a positive way – an experience Abbott’s has since trademarked as “Happily Ever After.”

When Strazzabosco met Kampff and moved to Tampa, where Kampff is a native, they wanted to create a similar destination where people could gather and enjoy time together. So they chose to open an Abbott’s Frozen Custard franchise. Strazzabosco also works as a Team Leader for Feeding Tampa Bay, the largest Food Pantry in the city, while Kampff is a former college professor and now dedicates his time to running the new Abbott’s stand.

“Gina and Joseph’s story is like that of so many of our owners,” says Brenden Drew, Vice President Business Development. “They loved the Abbott’s experience so much as children and young adults that they want to bring that same fun and feeling to the communities where they now live. It’s a deep passion for the brand that adds to the success our franchisees enjoy.”

Abbott’s Frozen Custard currently has 37 stands and has signed franchise deals – including many muti-unit deals – that will bring it to over 100 over the next several years.