Just in time for football season, Academy Sports + Outdoors and Whataburger have teamed up for a new collaboration featuring iconic designs reminiscent of the two beloved Texas brands. Available in-store at Academy Sports + Outdoors, and online at Academy.com and Whatastore, the limited-time drop combines Academy’s passion for sports and tailgating with Whataburger’s iconic style.

“Academy Sports + Outdoors is all about helping fans gear up for game day and having fun while they’re at it. This collaboration brings together two fan-favorite brands to deliver a fun collection for the entire family,” said Academy Sports + Outdoors Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer Matt McCabe. “No matter who you’re rooting for, fun can’t lose when you’re decked out in the new Academy and Whataburger tailgate collection.”

Curated with the entire family in mind, the lineup includes an exclusive co-branded Hey Dude shoe as well as jerseys, hats, shirts, drinkware, coolers, wagons, tables, chairs, blankets and outdoor games. All of the products feature new designs that take the iconic colors and some of the most recognizable details from both Academy and Whataburger to create a functional – and fun – way to deck out your tailgate. This is the third collaboration for Academy Sports + Outdoors and Whataburger, following a summer collection in 2023 and outdoor collection in 2021 with Academy’s private brand, Magellan Outdoors.

“When you think of Texas, you think of football—so teaming up with Academy for a third campaign just in time for the season made perfect sense,” said Whataburger Group Director of CPG & Retail Marketing Rachael Jones. “This collaboration brings a fresh take on tailgating and gives fans a fun way to work both iconic brands into their fall traditions.”

Prices vary by item and are available while supplies last.