Accounting Solution InfoSync Joins Delaget's Easy Street Marketplace

Delaget, the leader in data solutions for the restaurant industry and InfoSync announced their new partnership today. InfoSync's focus on the restaurant industry, offering accounting and payroll, brings an especially exciting new addition to Delaget’s Easy Street Marketplace.

“We’re excited to partner with Delaget and add them to our partnership offerings,” says Dale Hoyer, CEO InfoSync. “Delaget’s commitment to the success of restaurant companies falls in line with InfoSync's vision, and as industry leaders, we will bring value-added complementary services to businesses.”

Delaget and InfoSync are excited to move forward in their efforts to provide their services to the restaurant industry during the time many franchisees and owners/operators need it most. With the restaurant industry facing an unprecedented labor shortage following 2020, Delaget and InfoSync offer solutions to save money, time, and labor costs with their software solutions.

“We’re excited to join forces with InfoSync as we grow our Easy Street Marketplace partner offerings,” says Jason Tober, CEO of Delaget. “It is particularly exciting for us to partner with another company whose focus is on the restaurant industry right now.”

Delaget’s Easy Street Marketplace is the go-to destination for (Quick Service Restaurant) owners and operators to find vetted vendors who offer simple solutions to their complex challenges that are unique within the restaurant market. The ever-growing list of Easy Street vendors solves problems ranging from loss prevention to accounting and payroll and everything in-between.