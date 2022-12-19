Affinity Group Shares What to Expect from Holiday Shoppers

Affinity Group, a North American-based team of professionals focused on providing the foodservice and food retail industry with sales support, planning and strategy, announced the results of their latest Thought Leadership Series Survey which focused on what we can expect from shoppers this holiday season.

Known for being a bridge to success when it comes to the foodservice and retail food channels, Affinity Group has their finger on the pulse of operators. From strategic sales planning and culinary solutions to consumer insight and training, this is the team in the know. So, it was easy for their team to interview 534 primary grocery shoppers in the northeast region.

“As for most of the year, consumers have watched food prices rise, it’s no surprise that inflation is first among a long list of economic concerns for shoppers,” says Affinity Group CEO, Enzo Dentico. “Many will try to cut costs by reducing purchases of prepared foods, or in some cases making those items themselves.”

Some Key Takeaways from the Survey: