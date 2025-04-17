Slim Chickens, the fast-growing better-chicken brand, is continuing its impressive momentum into Q2 after a remarkable year of expansion. In 2024, the brand achieved close to 25% restaurant growth, surpassing 300 opened locations and cementing itself as a dominant player in the fast-casual chicken segment.

Nearly 80% of Slim Chickens’ multi-unit franchisees are actively developing new locations — a powerful testament to the brand’s momentum and strong operator ROI. With more than 1,200 units in development and 12 new openings in Q1 alone, Slim Chickens is charging into 2025 with an ambitious goal—signing 150 new franchise agreements and opening close to 50 locations across the U.S. and internationally by year’s end.

“In the last year, we’ve supercharged our expansion with smart, strategic growth, innovative development models, and a powerhouse network of multi-unit franchisees who are elevating the Slim Chickens brand,” said Jackie Lobdell, Vice President of Franchise Development. “As we move deeper into 2025, we are laser-focused on pushing boundaries, entering prime growth markets, and driving profitability for our franchise partners.”

As consumer demand for elevated, Southern-inspired chicken concepts continues to surge, Slim Chickens is emerging as the go-to investment for seasoned multi-unit operators with its proven, scalable model, unrivaled franchisee support, and streamlined operations built for growth. The brand’s hand-breaded, cooked-to-order chicken tenders, signature dipping sauces, and commitment to genuine Southern hospitality have fostered an almost cult-like following among “Slimthusiasts” worldwide.

In a bold, data-driven move, Slim Chickens is transforming its original location in Fayetteville into a drive-thru-only model, demonstrating its agility in adapting to shifting consumer preferences. Additionally, the brand is integrating cutting-edge technology, including self-order kiosks and an optimized digital ordering platform, creating a seamless and efficient customer journey, in addition to testing AI-powered drive-thru enhancements. Beyond technology, Slim Chickens differentiates itself with an innovative, chef-driven menu. With fresh salads, indulgent chicken and waffles, premium chicken sandwiches, and 14 house-made dipping sauces, the brand delivers an elevated experience that keeps customers coming back.

“This past year has been a testament to the strength of our brand as a fast-casual player, and our ability to adapt and thrive in an evolving industry,” said Christina Vaughan, Chief Operating Officer. “With a proven, rock-solid business model, strong franchisee support, and a bold vision for the future, 2025 is set to be another landmark year for the brand.”

Looking ahead, Slim Chickens is strategically targeting high-growth U.S. markets, with a strong focus on the Northeast—an area ripe for multi-unit expansion. With flexible-format development options, including freestanding drive-thrus, conversions, endcap drive-thrus, in-line locations, drive-thru-only models, and non-traditional, the brand offers franchisees the versatility to adapt to diverse market needs. Beyond domestic growth, Slim Chickens is also accelerating its international expansion, reinforcing its position as a global powerhouse.

Slim Chickens remains committed to awarding franchise opportunities to qualified multi-unit operators who are looking to invest in a differentiated and scalable fast-casual concept. With a winning combination of a beloved menu, streamlined operations, and a robust support system, Slim Chickens is poised for another year of explosive growth.