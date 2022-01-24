After Strong 2021, Wayback Blazes into New Year

Wayback Burgers reported that 2021 saw record positive gains. As businesses bounce back from the aftermath of the pandemic, the company’s projected expansion and innovation led to strong growth including a system-wide sales increase of 26.2 percent and a comparable store sales increase of 24.19 percent.

In the last 12 months, Wayback Burgers awarded 124 new franchise agreements worldwide and awarded the master franchise for Japan, as well as oversaw 13 remodels and opened 18 new locations. Wayback Burgers also partnered with Reef Kitchens to operate 25 ghost kitchen locations within major cities throughout the U.S. All these transactions contributed to the company’s overall success, and it is looking to maintain this positive trajectory in 2022.

In addition to sales and expansion, Wayback Burgers enjoyed continued success with the company’s philanthropic efforts through its national partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, whose mission is to enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. Since the partnership’s launch in June 2018, Wayback Burgers has raised around $650,000 for the nonprofit organization through a variety of national fundraising events and initiatives. Wayback Burgers also awarded a $10,000 prize to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee in Nashville through a nationwide contest with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to name an outstanding staff member that went above and beyond.

“We are very proud of the Wayback Burgers brand for having a successful 2021,” says Patrick Conlin, president of Wayback Burgers. “We can’t thank our franchisees and guests enough for supporting the brand this past year. There was great enthusiasm, dedication, hard work, and execution day in and day out by our franchisees and their teams that resulted in a record year for Wayback Burgers, despite challenges in the supply chain and labor. As we begin 2022, Wayback Burgers is well positioned for even greater success.”

Sales growth was bolstered by popular seasonal limited-time-only (LTO) menu items, such as the Impossible Melt, Fiery Bacon Burger, Bourbon Bacon Burger, Guac Burger, Brownie Milkshake, Pumpkin Caramel Milkshake, Tangerine Milkshake, Tangerine Lemonade, and Chocolate Cake Shake.

This year, Wayback Burgers is optimistic about strong sales at its restaurant locations, the roll out of exciting new LTO items, as well as 15 to 20 restaurant openings across the U.S. and more international openings including Japan’s first Wayback Burgers, opening in February 2022.