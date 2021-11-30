AI-Powered Quinyx Raises $50 Million

Quinyx, the leader in AI powered workforce management (WFM), announced it has raised $50M in funding led by Battery Ventures.

Quinyx’s AI-powered workforce management software enables organizations to automate, optimize and streamline their labor processes, while simultaneously empowering and engaging their employees. The platform already helps customers around the world - including McDonald’s, Sysco, Domino’s, Maersk, IHG, and DHL - improve productivity, drive business outcomes and enhance the employee experience.

Quinyx has experienced colossal growth over the past year. This success reflects the strenuous demand for organizations hiring an hourly workforce to do more with less as a labor shortage puts a squeeze on businesses’ operations.

“Quinyx’s technology can’t fix the current labor shortage, but it can help employers—from retail stores, to supply chain, to hospitality companies—better manage the employees they have,” says Michael Brown, a general partner at Battery Ventures who led the current funding round. He added: “We continue to be impressed by Quinyx’s growth and are excited to see the company scale even further in the current economic environment.”

As reports of empty supermarket shelves, supply chain disruption and a scarcity of hospitality staff dominate the news cycle, it is crucial for businesses to rethink labor management and the employee experience in order to increase staff retention and productivity.

“We are excited about the funding which will enable us to accelerate innovation and expansion - supporting our mission to better the lives of millions of hourly workers. Today’s announcement is a game-changer for the workforce management industry and businesses at large.” says Erik Fjellborg, Founder and CEO of Quinyx. “ The pandemic has fundamentally altered when and where the workforce wants to work, while covid-related obstacles have added to the challenges organizations face. Hourly workers and the companies employing them have always been at the centre of our product and everything we do. Our next generation technology places us at the forefront of a market eager for innovation."