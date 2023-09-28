AI Voice Ordering Provider SoundHound Integrates with Olo

SoundHound AI, Inc, a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, announced that it has integrated with Olo , a leading restaurant SaaS provider, to make its technology available to any of the approximately 77,000 locations using Olo’s solutions. Joining Olo’s partner program, Olo Connect, as a Silver Partner, now even more restaurants will be able to process voice orders placed at the drive thru, in-store kiosk, or over the phone with high speed and accuracy using artificial intelligence.

SoundHound’s best-in-class voice AI system can learn any restaurant’s menu and be deployed quickly to perform critical tasks like processing orders, answering customer questions, and even upselling add-ons and special offers. All voice orders are transmitted directly to the Olo platform which seamlessly integrates with a restaurant’s operations.

SoundHound’s patented voice AI is optimized to understand natural human speech. This means a customer won’t have to modify their language or interact awkwardly with the software – they can just speak as they would to another person.

Working together, SoundHound and Olo will enable thousands of restaurant locations to harness voice AI to free up staff to complete more complex tasks while still providing reliable, consistent customer service.

With consumers increasingly open to the idea of AI and automation, SoundHound’s voice AI promises to further enhance the guest experience while allowing restaurants to capture more orders and drive revenue.

“It’s becoming clear that soon every business will have a customer service voice assistant, and we’re delighted to join Olo Connect to provide its entire restaurant network with access to SoundHound’s powerful voice AI,” said James Hom, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at SoundHound. “We’ll be using our years of AI know-how to help restaurants drive more orders and give guests what they want – a fast, hassle-free experience.”

“At Olo, we are constantly looking to connect our restaurant brands to innovative technology through our partner network that keeps them ahead of the curve,” said Nolan DeCoster, SVP of Partnerships and Business Development at Olo. “We are thrilled to partner with SoundHound to bring their voice AI to multiple ordering applications within restaurants, an exciting step forward in our pursuit to help build the restaurant of the future for our customers.”