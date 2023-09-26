'Air Nugs' Arrive October 3 at gusto! for Limited Time

“Air Nugs” – or air-fried chicken nuggets – are now available as a new protein for bowls and wraps at gusto! Peachtree for a limited time, as the brand tests Atlanta’s appetite for a lighter take on deep fried chicken. The all-natural, white meat chicken is air fried with a flavorful spice blend and avocado oil, a fat source that helps with the absorption of vitamins and nutrients in food.

Air Nugs are only available at gusto! Peachtree – the birthplace of the brand, located at 1935 Peachtree Road – until the end of October. If Atlanta shows a liking for Air Nugs, gusto! will consider expanding it as a permanent protein option across its 12 shops.

“Our guests always want us pushing the envelope on innovation, and we thought what better way than to work on a healthier fried chicken,” said Nate Hybl, creator of gusto!. “We’re testing a piece of equipment that allows giant ‘air-frying’ (similar to the one at your home), and so there are no deep vats of oil in our process. It’s pretty cool.”

gusto! Executive Chef Shawn Grodensky has been perfecting the brand’s air-fried chicken nugget recipe in the brand's test kitchen on and off for the last two years.

Chef Grodensky said, “We put a fresh and nutritious twist on everything we do. We wanted Air Nugs to be light and flavorful, and I think we nailed it. The South is known for having some of the best fried chicken in the world, so we are excited to see what Atlanta thinks about this new, better-for-you version.”

The new Air Nugs protein choice can be mixed in any bowl, wrap or kids meal, with any of the eight gusto flavor profiles, such as the smoky Chipotle Mango Avocado and seasonal Lemon Pepper Ranch. The gusto! team has mastered the bowl- and wrap-making science, serving up bold, globally inspired meals with minimal customizations in 30 seconds or less.