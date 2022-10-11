Ajinomoto Foods North America Launches New Posada Cruncheros

Globally-inspired foods are what consumers want from their favorite restaurants. New Posada Cruncheros are bold, exciting, and craveable rolled tacos bringing together a trending fusion of flavors in a crunchy rolled taco shell that stays crispy and craveable longer than traditional tortilla.

“Posada is a brand that foodservice operators know and trust for extraordinary Latin flare. Our new Cruncheros line is loaded with exciting flavor fusions and spicy goodness,” says Michael Castagna, Vice-President of Marketing for AFNA. “Bold, exciting, craveable rolled tacos that are as easy as heat and serve to save time and labor is a major benefit to operators. Cruncheros are ideal as a shared appetizer for dine-in customers and have excellent hold times for takeout, delivery, or catering.”

A recent consumer survey by Datassential found that 75% of customers are looking forward to new foods and beverages on restaurant menus this year.

The Nashville Hot Style Chicken Rolled Tacos are stuffed with seasoned chicken, tomato paste, habanero, jalapeño, cayenne, paprika and cilantro and wrapped in a cayenne-flavored flour tortilla.

The Chicken, Cheese and Hatch Chile Rolled Tacos are filled with seasoned chicken, Hatch green chiles, and jalapeño cheddar cheese. The freshly made flour tortilla is battered and filled end-to-end with the craveable filling.

The Korean BBQ Style Beef Rolled Tacos are filled with seasoned beef, gochujang sauce, sesame seed oil, soy sauce, onions, and red chile peppers. The freshly made flour tortilla is coated in a seasoned batter and filled end-to-end with the sweet-heat filling.

A new Datassential survey of consumers found that more than half of Gen Z consumers are eager to try a new menu item just because it sounds exciting, and nearly half of Gen Z and Millennials want dishes that feature a fusion of flavors. Posada Cruncheros are the easy way to serve up new globally inspired menu items with unique flavor combinations that attracts Gen Z and Millennial customers.

Cruncheros are available through broadline distributors.