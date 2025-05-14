Three products from Ajinomoto Foods North America have won the 2025 FABI Awards! Given by the National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Show, the Food and Beverage Awards celebrate products that redefine menus, drive consumer demand, and bring profitability to restaurants across the country.

The first award winner is the Golden Tiger Kimchi Chicken Potstickers (#5633751) from Golden Tiger. Filled with chicken, cabbage, kimchi, and green onion, each potsticker is infused with savory Korean gochujang sauce, and wrapped in a red chile wrapper.

With the predicted growth over the next 4 years of +13%*, these potstickers are a sure bet in the kitchen, and on the menu. Even better, their unique heat and eat cooking saves restaurants prep times.

The next winner is the Posada Birria Cruncheros (#6940065). A 2oz battered and rolled taco is stuffed with deliciously seasoned beef. We start with a freshly made tortilla, and fill it with shredded beef, seasoned with garlic, onion, chile peppers, cloves, limes, and other spices, and then dipped into a savory batter. Crispy, crunchy, and bold, this taco’s a new take on the classic from Jalisco.

Birria has dominated menus, growing +3597.7%*in the last four years. And it’s expected to grow another 121.3%* in the next four years. Adding this new take on birria has nowhere to go but up!

And last, but never least, is our Posada Mexican-Style Hot Chocolate Cruncheros (#6960065). This 2 oz. battered rolled taco combines the comforting flavors of traditional Mexican hot chocolate with a crunchy exterior and a subtly spicy, chocolate cream cheese filling for a delightful contrast of textures. It’s an innovative sweet snack that offers a rich blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, chile pepper, and cayenne, perfectly balancing sweetness and spice.

Mexican Chocolate is projected to grow on 9%* of menus in the next year, and 30%* over the next 4 years! Get ahead of the trend and provide a unique ethnic dessert. Don’t miss out on this dessert’s versatility. It’s the perfect garnish for an espresso martini or the perfect pair to a fruity or chocolate dip!

Congratulations to all these award-winning foods! Don’t miss out on these delicious products, recognized at the 2025 FABI Awards!

Ajinomoto Foods North America is your source for great global food, delivering flavor without the labor in appetizers, handhelds, sides, and entrées. Find online tools, websites, social media, apps, and more at AjinomotoFoodservice.com.

*Datassential 2024