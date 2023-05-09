Alconox Launches New Website

Alconox Inc., a leading provider of critical cleaning detergents, announced the launch of our new foodservice website. The website, which can be found at https://alconoxfoodservice.com/, is designed to provide our restaurant-industry customers with an enhanced user experience and greater access to our foodservice line of detergents.

The new website features an engaging and user-friendly design, with improved navigation and functionality. Customers can easily find information about our products and cleaning applications, as well as access our online store and FAQs. Our brand new book, Powered to Clean, Foodservice Cleaning Recipes, is an essential ingredient in giving commercial kitchen staff tools to make their jobs easier and their kitchen and facilities cleaner.

"We are excited to launch our new foodservice site and provide our customers with a comprehensive strategy to commercial kitchen cleaning," says Elliot Lebowitz, COO. "Our goal is to make it easier for customers to feel empowered to clean, provide a lean cleaning approach for streamlined usage and procurement, that all leads to improved routine cleaning practices. We believe that the new website will help us achieve this goal."

In addition to the improved user experience, the new website also features Kitchen Notes, a blog section, where customers can read best practice tips and guidance beyond simple cleaning recipes. Kitchen Notes will be regularly updated with innovative content to keep our customers informed and engaged.

"We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible service, and the new website is a reflection of that commitment," says Stacy Silverstein, Senior Director, Foodservice. "We hope that our customers will find the new website to be a valuable resource and a convenient way to do business with us."