Ali Group North America Announces Leadership Changes

Erik Nommsen, Chief Executive Officer of Ali Group North America, today announced three organizational changes, effective immediately.

Oscar Villa has been named President of Frymaster, a Welbilt brand.

Villa will be responsible for the day-to-day management of Frymaster operations. He joined Ali Group S.p.A. in Milan, Italy, as Corporate Controller in 2013 before transitioning to the role of Corporate Controller in the Ali Group’s Chicago office in 2014. He served in this role until 2016 and then transitioned to the Ali Group North America – Refrigeration Division (which includes two of the group’s North American refrigeration brands, Beverage-Air and Victory Refrigeration) as Chief Financial Officer in early 2017. He has served as President of the Refrigeration Division since 2019. Villa takes over the position from current President Brian Holdrich.

Will Means has been appointed President of the Ali Group North America – Refrigeration Division.

In his new role, Means will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the Beverage-Air and Victory Refrigeration brands. Means joined Champion Industries in 2007 in a sales quoting position. Throughout his tenure, he has advanced from Regional Sales Manager to Vice President of Sales to General Manager, and since 2019, he has served as President of Champion Industries (Champion and Bi-Line).

Scott Cherevaty will assume the role of President of the Champion Group, which includes the Champion, Bi-Line and Moyer Diebel brands.

He originally joined Champion Industries as National Sales Manager in 2004 and moved to the role of Director of Sales in 2008. In 2010, Cherevaty returned to Canada and took on the role of Vice President of Sales for Champion Moyer Diebel Canada. He was promoted to General Manager in 2015, and has served as President of Champion Moyer Diebel Canada since 2019.

Erik Nommsen said, “I am very pleased to announce these appointments. Each of these individuals brings outstanding skills and experience to their new positions, and will help us move their respective companies forward.”