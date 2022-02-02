Allison Schulder Joins Sprinkles as CFO

Sprinkles announced that Allison Schulder has joined the national dessert bakery chain as Chief Financial Officer. Schulder brings over 25 years of financial leadership experience to Sprinkles and will oversee the growth of both franchise and company-owned bakeries worldwide.

“I am thrilled to welcome Allison to the Sprinkles team,” says Dan Mesches, president and CEO of Sprinkles. “She is a strategic leader who has a proven track record of leading the financial operations at premium consumer brands and transitioning them to stand-alone growth companies. Sprinkles is headed for monumental growth in the next five years. We are confident Allison is the perfect CFO to guide our expansion plan across new and innovative product lines as well as traditional and non traditional bakery locations, domestically and internationally, ensuring that Sprinkles continues to be best-in-brand.

“I have always admired the longstanding brand Sprinkles has built and maintained through continued innovation in product development, technology and operations, and direct-to-consumer initiatives,” says Schulder. “I am proud to join the Sprinkles team at such a pivotal moment of growth across the globe for the company.

Schulder previously served as CFO at True Food Kitchen where she secured multiple financing rounds supporting the company’s rapid expansion from 14 to 39 restaurants across the country. She also led financial functions, including strategic planning, investor relations and financial reporting & analysis, for notable brands including P.F. Chang’s, American Express and Starwood Hotels. Schulder holds a B.S. in Accounting from SUNY Albany and is a Certified Public Accountant.