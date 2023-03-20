Aloha Poke Co. Announces New Chicago-Area Location in Deerfield

Aloha Poke Co. announced its newest Chicago-area location in the North Shore suburb of Deerfield. The store is now open and located at 654 Deerfield Road. The Deerfield restaurant will be the 21st store in the brand’s system, the 14th company-owned store, and the 10th in the Chicago region.

Aloha Poke Co. continues to attract raving fans with its sashimi grade seafood and all natural proteins, quickly packed with abundantly delicious, whole ingredients and finished with house made sauces. After their first Aloha Poke Co. experience, 80% of customers return within three weeks, evidence that a menu comprised of sustainable, fresh, and nutritious ingredients meets the needs of today’s fast casual consumers.

“Chicago’s North Shore communities, including Deerfield, are consistently named among the best places to live in Illinois,” says Chris Birkinshaw, CEO of Aloha Poke Co. “Our customers have been asking us to expand to this area for years. Based on the existing demand for delicious and healthy fast causal concepts, and this terrific location, it’s the perfect opportunity to bring Aloha Poke Co. to Deerfield.”

In 2020, Aloha Poke Co. announced the development of 11 Houston, TX franchise locations. With their Cypress store, first-time franchisees Amanda and Cory Tabb opened the market in 2021. Baryalay Razi, a multi-brand, multi-unit professional franchisee, will add another ten stores, with his Richmond, TX location also opening this month.

Aloha Poke Co. was founded in Chicago’s busy West Loop in 2016, offering its customers fast, freshly packed sashimi-grade fish paired with delicious, whole ingredients. In the seven years since its founding, Aloha Poke Co. has grown to 21 locations in Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Texas, Florida, Georgia and Washington, D.C. In addition to the brand’s responsibly sourced menu and simple, efficient operations, franchise restaurant investors are drawn to Aloha Poke Co.’s attractive initial capital requirements, unit economics, and appealing sales-to-investment figures.

Aloha Poke Co. is actively seeking to grow its exciting, health-forward, fast casual concept with qualified entrepreneurs and experienced restaurant franchisees in key growth markets, including Florida, Texas, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, and Tennessee. Ideal Aloha Poke Co. franchisees have restaurant operations or business management experience and share a desire to meet the needs of today’s consumers with beautiful, sustainable, and quickly prepared poke bowls.