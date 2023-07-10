Aloha Poke Co. Announces Opening of Store in Richmond, Texas

Aloha Poke Co., the nation’s premier fast-casual poke brand, announced the opening of its new Richmond, TX, location within The Woodlands–Sugar Land metropolitan area of Houston. The store marks the first for career franchise operator, Baryalay Razi. The Richmond restaurant marks the company’s second location in the Houston area and continues the brand’s growth in Texas. Long-term development plans include Aloha Poke Co. locations across the Dallas/Fort Worth and Austin markets.

“We are thrilled to accelerate our Texas expansion with this new store opening in Richmond,” says Chris Birkinshaw, CEO, Aloha Poke Co. “The Houston metroplex is one of the fastest growing and culturally diverse areas in the nation, and we are very excited to expand our footprint within this very important market with several additional locations opening in the coming months.”

Having risen through the ranks at Whataburger over twenty years and as a longtime Bojangles franchisee, Razi is no stranger to the fast casual landscape. While Razi’s new Aloha Poke Co. locations will drive profits today, he also has an eye towards building a legacy of wealth for his family in the Houston community.

The Aloha Poke Co. experience starts with bowls packed with sashimi-grade fish combined with delicious, whole ingredients. Behind the scenes, restaurants are supported by robust supply chain logistics, a comprehensive technology stack, and extensive staff training. According to industry analysts, the poke market is expected to grow by $1.2B by 2024. Combine all these factors, and Aloha Poke Co. is uniquely poised to meet the growing consumer demand for new, innovative ways to eat healthier while on the go. Aloha Poke Co. makes an attractive business opportunity for a wide range of entrepreneurs looking to participate in this rapidly growing segment of the fast casual/QSR market.

“Aloha Poke is the perfect example of where consumer trends are heading within the fast casual space,” adds Birkinshaw. “Our fresh, healthful, and customizable menu appeals to a wide range of customers, and we look forward to continued strategic expansion across Texas.”

Following a strong 2022 performance, the company recorded +13% comparable store sales in the first half of 2023. This growth is fueled by strong customer loyalty. After their first visit, 80% will return within 2 weeks, and 50% of customers return 2x within 3 weeks. These numbers speak to the strength of Aloha Poke Co.’s brand, menu, and service.