Aloha Poke Co. Named to QSR Magazine's '40 Under 40' List

Aloha Poke Co., the nation’s premier fast-casual poke restaurant concept, today announced its inclusion in two leading restaurant publications’ annual top lists of fast-growing franchise brands. QSR Magazine has recognized the popular poke restaurant concept for its continued growth, sustainability, and best food sourcing practices.

QSR 40 Under 40

This industry-leading quick-serve restaurant publication originally launched its “40 Under 40” list in 2017 to highlight new and emerging fast casual concepts with less than 40 locations. The brands featured are among the most innovative in the industry and have demonstrated growth and resilience within an ever-changing fast-casual ecosystem. Aloha Poke Co. was featured for its leading role within the poke-style segment and proven ability to anticipate consumer trends, especially while navigating the COVID-19 global pandemic.

“Aloha Poke Co. is thrilled to be recognized by one of the industry’s leading fast-casual, quick-serve restaurant publications,” says Chris Birkinshaw, CEO, Aloha Poke Co. “We appreciate these accolades as we continue to deliver healthier fast casual food options in communities across the nation. At a time of continued awareness around the quality and healthfulness of fast-casual menus, our poke bowls are made from delicious, nutritious, and natural ingredients.”

Fast-Casual Portfolio Simplification Trends

With accelerating convenience trends tied to a rise in the American health and wellness mindset, restaurateurs and brands must reach consumers with transparent operations and quality food selections. This strategy has relied on simplification, especially for restaurateurs faced with ongoing challenges associated with untenable shortages of line cooks, servers, and kitchen staff and an unpredictable, upside-down supply chain.

Based in Chicago, Aloha Poke Co. operates 19 locations in Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Texas, Florida, Georgia and Washington, D.C. In addition to the brand’s responsibly sourced menu and simple, efficient operations, franchise restaurant investors are drawn to Aloha Poke Co.’s attractive initial capital requirements, unit economics, and appealing sales-to-investment figures.

Aloha Poke Co. is actively seeking to grow its exciting, health-forward, fast-casual concept with qualified entrepreneurs and experienced restaurant franchisees who share the brand’s same passion and energy for life. Ideal Aloha Poke Co. franchisees have restaurant operations or business management experience and share the desire to positively impact the country’s need for quick, beautiful, sustainable poke bowls.