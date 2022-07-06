Amazon Prime Members Can Now Access Free Grubhub+ Membership

Amazon Prime members are accustomed to choosing from an expansive selection and getting fast, free delivery on the things they want the most. Now all Prime members in the U.S. can enjoy the same perks from their favorite restaurants with a free, year-long Grubhub+ membership trial.

Starting Wednesday, Prime members in the U.S. can sign up for Grubhub+ for free and access unlimited $0 delivery fees from hundreds of thousands of restaurants on Grubhub for one year.

More than half (53 percent) of adults and nearly two-thirds (64 percent) of millennials admit that purchasing takeout and delivery food is "essential" to the way they live, but only one-third (38 percent) of Americans report using third-party delivery companies like Grubhub at least some of the time. Grubhub and Amazon are bringing more convenience to Prime members who are new to Grubhub, while adding even more value to their Prime membership, by complementing Prime's fast, free delivery on millions of items, ultrafast grocery delivery, award-winning digital entertainment benefits and more with takeout from local restaurants.

"Both Grubhub and Amazon have transformed people's lives by providing them with unprecedented choice and convenience," says Ariella Kurshan, senior vice president of growth, Grubhub. "With the new Grubhub and Amazon offering, Prime members now can enjoy free delivery from hundreds of thousands of restaurants across the country, when they sign up for a year of free Grubhub+. I'm thrilled that new Grubhub diners from Amazon can get even more delivered to their door with their Prime membership."

"Being able to give Prime members one year of Grubhub+ and no delivery fees from restaurants is our way of saying 'thank you'," says Jamil Ghani, vice president, Amazon Prime. "The value of a Prime membership continues to grow with this offer, and this year is shaping up to be a great time to enjoy the convenience, savings, fun—and deliciousness—that membership provides."

In addition to $0 delivery on eligible orders, Grubhub+ members get access to member-only perks and rewards. Members also enjoy a donation match on Grubhub+ orders through Grubhub's Donate the Change program, which raised more than $25 million in 2021 alone, benefiting more than 20 charitable organizations.

Diners support hundreds of thousands of local and independent restaurants and drivers around the country when they order delivery on Grubhub. Grubhub+ members have placed hundreds of millions of orders on the Grubhub Marketplace to date, driving additional sales to restaurants and bringing more earnings opportunities to our delivery partners.