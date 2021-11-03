American Express Card Members Get Free Panera Coffee for Six Months

American Express has partnered with Panera to offer Card Members a new perk to help them master their new work routines, save money and earn points on purchases from brands they love.

Beginning Wednesday, American Express is now offering a new MyPanera+ Coffee Subscription Benefit, available to all US American Express Consumer and Corporate Card Members who sign up between November 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022. The offer includes a complimentary, 6-month membership to MyPanera+ Coffee (valued at $54), providing free unlimited hot coffee, hot tea, or iced coffee every two hours, in any size and flavor, with unlimited refills in-store or online using their MyPanera Membership account.