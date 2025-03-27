AMMA Fresh Greek will debut on the East Coast this summer by introducing a new way to enjoy Greek cuisine. Centered around traditional dishes, Greek heritage, and community enriching values, the brand embodies the philosophy of “Better Food, Better You” as a testament to the nourishment provided in their guilt-free meals. AMMA Fresh Greek’s first flagship location will open in New York City’s bustling Penn Station, within the Penn Station concourse—a vital hub of THE PENN DISTRICT, developer Vornado’s newly transformed neighborhood surrounding Penn Station.

“As a native of Greece, it’s been a long-time dream of mine to bring the healthy, flavorful cuisine from my childhood to Americans in a way that is both affordable and accessible,” said Haris Stamoulis, founder of AMMA Fresh Greek. “THE PENN DISTRICT is the perfect place to turn this dream into reality, as it becomes a dynamic hub for innovative retail and dining experiences, thanks to Vornado’s commitment to creating a vibrant, welcoming destination. What we eat is essential for our physical and mental well-being, and I truly believe in the idea that ‘Better Food, Better You.’ I’m excited to be a part of the area’s transformation and to share this healthy Greek cuisine with both locals and travelers passing through Penn Station.”

AMMA Fresh Greek’s menu is meticulously crafted by Culinary Director Chef Lefteris Lazarou, the visionary behind the Michelin-starred Varoulko Seaside in Athens. Featuring authentic Greek flavors, the menu will offer a true taste of Greece with breakfast, lunch, and dinner selections. Guests are invited to build individual plates by choosing a main protein (Chicken Gyro, Beef & Lamb Gyro, Chicken Souvlaki, Pork Souvlaki, Lamb Souvlaki, or Talagani Cheese), a puree (spinach, celeriac, carrot-orange, cauliflower, or pomodoro), a carb (rice with corn and carrots, Greek fries, or oven-baked potatoes), and a vegetable (artichoke ala polita, braised peas with carrots, briam made of roasted mixed vegetables, or baked giant beans). Another option is to create a custom pita wrap by pairing a main protein with a sauce (choice of smoked pepper chutney, pepper chutney, onion chutney, or tzatziki with garlic). Greek classics including Moussaka (tender eggplant slices layered with seasoned ground beef, and covered with creamy béchamel sauce, baked to golden) and Pastitsio (pasta, ground meat, béchamel sauce, and cheese) will be available along with new dishes created by Chef Lazarou including AMMA’s Sea Bream (served on a bed of cauliflower pomodoro puree with baby arugula and a side of tarama spread) and AMMA’s Sea Bass (served on a bed of celery root purée with baby spinach and a side of tarama spread). The menu is specifically designed to accommodate those with dietary restrictions by providing vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

For a deliciously sweet ending to the meal, pastries and desserts such as Bougatsa (creamy custard wrapped in golden brown crispy phyllo) and Portokalopita (traditional Greek syrup cake made with phyllo and infused with orange flavor) pair nicely with AMMA’s beverage program featuring coffee favorites such as Cappuccino, Latte, Espresso Macchiato, and Freddo Espresso in addition to popular drinks from Greece including Olympus Juices and Olympus Iced Mountain Teas.

“Vornado welcomes AMMA to New York as another great addition to our food and beverage lineup in the recently transformed Penn Station retail concourse level. The new PENN DISTRICT continues to attract a vast array of new culinary offerings for our office tenants, commuters, and

residents to enjoy,” said Glen J. Weiss, Executive Vice President at Vornado Realty Trust.

Athens based architecture firm STIRIXIS Group was tapped to bring the AMMA concept to life through interior design elements reminiscent of modern-day Greece. Neotraditional patterns with neon signage will be displayed on the blue and white tiled walls along with the “Better Food,

Better You” tagline to represent the crossroads of Greek values, health, and light. Colors and lighting throughout the 2,127-square-foot space are intended to reflect vibrance and energy. The restaurant will include an agora (small market), stocked with novelties from Greece and branded items, located next to the ordering counter to allow last-minute acquisitions of products to take home. To-go orders will be accessed through the pantzouri shutters painted Aegean blue as a nod to the sun- kissed beaches renowned in the Greek islands. Blending the past with current styles, a section of the floor will be covered with terrazzo – inspired flooring. An orange tree symbolizing vitality and abundance will stand prominently in the dining area to add freshness and charm to the AMMA experience, along with an olive tree which represents Greek nature and healthy living. The sights and sounds of Greece will come alive with screens projecting visuals from the country and curated music played throughout the space.

As a proud “Window to Greece,” sharing Greek heritage is a cornerstone of AMMA Fresh Greek’s values. The brand’s name is derived from the

legend of “Amma” (Mother Earth) urging Gaia, the ancient Greek goddess of Earth, to provide the first Greek gods with nourishing food as a life source. To honor this legend, AMMA Fresh Greek is committed to providing nutritious and delicious food to patrons while practicing sustainability and community involvement.

AMMA Fresh Greek will be located in Penn Station, Concourse Level 140, New York, NY 10119 and will be open seven days a week from morning to night. AMMA Fresh Greek will join several exciting new restaurants in THE PENN DISTRICT, which include everything from fast casual to fine dining. These new additions further Vornado’s vision of transforming the area into a dynamic lifestyle hub curated for New Yorkers and commuters alike.

Additional AMMA Fresh Greek restaurants are planned to open throughout New York state with subsequent locations slated for Florida and Washington D.C.