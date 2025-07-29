There’s no better way to celebrate National Frozen Custard Day than with a spoonful (or two) of the World’s Finest Frozen Custard! Andy’s Frozen Custard will be celebrating the holiday for two weeks by bringing back #FANdy favorites for a limited time only while supplies last.

From August 7-13, 2025, the Gooey Butter Cake treats are back to spread ooey, gooey goodness in the form of concretes and sundaes! Gooey Butter Cake blends Andy’s Made Fresh Hourly vanilla frozen custard with chunks of St. Louis style gooey butter cake and finished with a salted caramel sauce. The excitement doesn’t end there as the Cookie Butter Concrete returns August 14-20, 2025! The Cookie Butter Concrete combines Andy’s vanilla frozen custard with the luscious, caramelized flavor of Biscoff Cookie Butter and crunchy pieces of Biscoff Cookies for a delectable, culinary masterpiece. Hurry in as both treats are only available while supplies last! Follow on Instagram @andysfrozencustard for National Frozen Custard Day giveaways.

WHERE: All 177 Andy’s Frozen Custard locations throughout 15 states.

WHEN: August 7 – 13: Gooey Butter Cake Concrete and Sundae

August 14 – 20: Cookie Butter Concrete

Daily Hours: 11 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.