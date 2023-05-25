Andy's Frozen Custard Announces New Partnership with Missouri Boys and Girls State Programs

Andy’s Frozen Custard, the award-winning frozen custard and treat shop, has announced a new partnership with Missouri Boys State and American Legion Auxiliary Missouri Girls State as the first-ever corporate underwriter of its acclaimed leadership development program. The program, which will take place June 24 – July 1 at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, will celebrate over 80 years of youth leadership excellence in the state of Missouri.

“Our company has a long history of giving back to the state of Missouri and, in particular, elementary and middle-school aged children,” says Andy Kuntz, CEO and Owner of Andy’s Frozen Custard. “I come from many generations of folks born, raised and educated in Missouri, and nothing brings me more joy than being able to help foster the success of our fine young students by expanding that commitment to High School students as well.”

The Missouri Boys and Girls State programs are unique leadership and citizenship programs whose mission is to further develop the leaders of tomorrow for the betterment of communities across our State and Nation. Using the democratic system as a basis, these leaders construct their own state, utilizing the core values that hold true in our everyday lives. The program teaches the value of public service and the strength of the individual voice and vote by reinforcing the basic American ideals to help to shape the future of America’s communities.

These programs are distinctive in that they are offered at no cost to the student (or family) to ensure that, regardless of economic background, all outstanding students in Missouri can have this experience. The goal is for all parts of our state to be properly represented at Boys State and Girls State.

As part of the sponsorship, executives from Andy’s will be taking part in the program, offering guidance about how to successfully plan for and operate a franchise business. In addition, program participants will be fueled by sweet treats from Andy’s during their 8-day experience.

“Our growing company has always been committed to the future of Missouri, with many of our franchise partners and suppliers located here,” adds Kuntz. “To be able to recognize these high-achieving students and the educators that helped get them this far is a rewarding way for us to give back to the community that has given so much to us.”