Andy's Frozen Custard to Arrive in Mansfield, Texas

This November, Mansfield residents will be feeling extra thankful when Andy’s Frozen Custard, the award-winning frozen custard and treat shop, opens its newest location on November 2 at 3121 E Broad Street.

“While Mansfield is recognized for its quality of life, we know that people here are also all about having fun! Two qualities that Andy’s has pride itself on throughout our history,” says Andy Kuntz, CEO and Owner of Andy’s Frozen Custard. “Whether it be for a post-game dessert, family outing, or celebration with friends, we look forward to helping create memories and becoming a part of this awesome community.”

Mansfield residents might enjoy the Butter Pecan Concrete, reminiscent of Texas’ state tree, which features Andy’s vanilla frozen custard blended with butterscotch and pecans that are fresh roasted. Exclusive to Texas stores is the Texas 2-Step, which is Andy’s vanilla frozen custard blended with strawberries and filled with hot fudge. Other customer favorites include the James Brownie Funky Jackhammer, made with Andy’s vanilla frozen custard, peanut butter and baked in-store brownies, “drilled and filled” with hot fudge; and the Choc-O-Rocko Concrete with chocolate frozen custard, roasted almonds and marshmallow crème.

In addition to a year-round menu, Andy’s also offers its seasonal specials that feature fresh fruits and flavors. Now through Thanksgiving, Guests can indulge in the cozy flavors of fall with the new S’mores Jackhammer™, which blends vanilla frozen custard with hot fudge and graham crackers and filled with marshmallow crème. For a taste of autumn that’s ahead of the carve, a whole slice of Baked Fresh Daily pumpkin pie is blended with Andy’s Made Fresh Hourly frozen custard to create the delectable Pumpkin Pie Concrete. The “Words Can’t Describe It” Apple Pie Concrete blends Andy’s Frozen Custard with a full slice of fresh baked apple pie, or the “Words Can’t Describe It” Apple Pie sundae that features delicious apple pie topped with Andy’s Frozen Custard and crème caramel for an appealing seasonal delight.

Like Mansfield, with its friendly atmosphere or its small-town feel, Andy’s incorporates its 36 years of traditions to create memories one scoop of frozen custard at a time. Andy’s focus on family and community stems from its long history as a family-owned business with a desire to bring a slice of hometown America to each and every location. With a primary focus on product quality, Andy’s uses only the finest ingredients and ensures that the frozen custard is always fresh. The ingredients are simple, with the dairy sourced from a family-owned dairy farm in the upper Midwest. Secret family recipes, such as Grandma Elaine’s rich, buttery shortcake and fudgy brownies, are baked fresh in-store.

Offering safe and lightning-fast drive-thru and walk-up service windows, customers can also grab a pint, quart or a ‘Pick 6’ mix and match bundle on-the-go with Andy’s Anywhere™ to-go program. Perfect for tailgates, holiday celebrations, or an Autumn bonfire, Andy’s Anywhere is fresher than anything available in the grocery or convenience store. Andy’s Anywhere also includes frozen to-go specialty pints, quarts and Quart Combos.

Andy’s Frozen Custard will be open from 11 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The friendly and welcoming staff – putting grins above chins with every order – are always focused on quickly serving the highest quality treats.

Customers can download the Andy’s Frozen Custard app to join the Yum Squad loyalty club, recently named one of America’s Best Loyalty Programs 2022 by Newsweek magazine. In addition to receiving a free Concrete after the first visit, Yum Squad members can stay up-to-date on the latest from Andy’s, including news about seasonal menu offerings loaded with fresh fruit and baked goods, on Instagram (@andysdfw) and Facebook or via Andy’s website.