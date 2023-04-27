Andy's Frozen Custard Brings Back Strawberry Shortcake Sundae and the Blackberry Waffle-Jack Jackhammer

Andy’s Frozen Custard, the award-winning frozen custard and treat shop, is about to introduce a few (more!) berry good reasons to smile. Beginning on April 26, treat lovers will once again be able to enjoy perfectly ripe berries mixed with delectable frozen custard with the return of Grandma Elaine’s Strawberry Shortcake Sundae and the Blackberry Waffle-Jack Jackhammer.

The two sweet treats will only be available for a limited time in order to take advantage of the freshest possible fruit during its peak season. Grandma Elaine’s Strawberry Shortcake Sundae, which features a real, generations old secret family recipe, will be available through July 11. The treat piles juicy, fresh strawberries with warm, Baked Fresh Daily slices of Grandma Elaine’s rich and buttery shortcake on top of creamy vanilla frozen custard. The Blackberry Waffle-Jack Jackhammer™, in stores through June 6, blends fresh, juicy blackberries with crunchy, golden pieces of baked-in-store waffle cone for a tart meets sweet frozen custard combination.

Whether it’s straight A’s on a report card, the successful end to a lucrative business deal, finally learning to ride a bike without training wheels or remembering to call mom on her birthday, there’s always a berry good reason to celebrate with a creamy, tasty treat from Andy’s. With a delicious choice of fresh berry treats all season long, and the ability to customize each to personal perfection, there’s also a berry good reason to smile.

In addition to Grandma Elaine’s Strawberry Shortcake Sundae and the Blackberry Waffle-Jack Jackhammer, berry fans can look forward to blueberry specialty treats debuting in June. Andy’s guests can also get up close and personal with another berry – the black raspberry -- by indulging in a Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip specialty quart via Andy’s Anywhere to-go program. The sweet fruit is blended with Andy’s vanilla frozen custard and delectable chocolate chips for unmatched flavor. Fresher than anything available in the grocery or convenience store via Andy’s Anywhere to-go program, Andy’s sweet treats are sure to be a favorite pick for spring celebrations, summer beach days and festive BBQs.

Each Andy’s is open from 11 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. – Midnight on Friday and Saturday. Andy’s friendly and welcoming staff guarantee lightning-fast drive-thru and walk-up window service, with a focus on quickly serving customized, hand-crafted treats within 90 seconds or less. Bright neon lights, a well-lit parking area and comfortable benches allow guests to safely enjoy their treats outside and on-site whether tailgating or just reconnecting.