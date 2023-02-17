Andy's Frozen Custard Celebrates Onset of Spring and St Patrick's Day With New Mint Treats

The grass is always greener at Andy’s Frozen Custard, and through March 28th, the limited time treats are, too.

The award-winning frozen custard and treat shop is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day and the onset of Spring with fresh new flavors that feature Andy’s Made Fresh Hourly vanilla frozen custard that’s blended with Mint Creme Oreo pieces. Reminiscent of sunny spring days, rainbows and leprechauns, the Mint Creme Oreo Concrete and the Mint Creme Oreo Shake deliver a refreshing bouquet of flavor to everyone’s tastebuds. The addition of refreshing mint flavor brings a delightful spin to the classic cookie topping and guarantees these treats will sham-rock!