Andy's Frozen Custard Features Festive Flavors for the Holidays

Andy’s Frozen Custard is ringing in the holiday spirit with its seasonal, festive flavors available now through January 3. Whether on the naughty or nice list, treat lovers can enjoy the seasonal offerings like the Santa Brownie Jackhammer, Santa Brownie Sundae and the Andy Nog.

As a Jackhammer, Andy’s creamy vanilla frozen custard is blended with fresh-baked brownies and candy cane pieces with hot fudge down the middle of the treat, while the Sundae features the same indulgent ingredients atop the World’s Finest Frozen Custard. The smooth and creamy Andy Nog Shake, hand-crafted with Andy’s vanilla frozen custard blended with rich, decadent eggnog, is a gift for the tastebuds and has become an annual holiday tradition at Andy’s. And speaking of gifts, Andy’s is also offering a $5 bonus card when buying $25 worth of gift cards for the holiday season (the perfect holiday gift hack!).