Andy's Frozen Custard Holds Annual 'Battle of the Berries' Contest

Get ready, #TeamStrawberry and #TeamBlackberry. There’s a new berry in town looking to emerge victorious as the fan favorite, in 2022’s “Battle of the Berries” at Andy’s Frozen Custard. Entering the ring this year is Black Raspberry, ready to face off against its fresh and fruity foes. This season, the award-winning frozen custard and treat shop is once again inviting customers to cast a vote for their favorite seasonal berry for a chance to win year-round treats.

The Andy’s “Battle of the Berries” will now pit Grandma Elaine’s Strawberry Shortcake Sundae against the Blackberry Waffle-Jack Jackhammer and the Black Raspberry Chip specialty pint for Andy’s fans to decide if they are #TeamStrawberry, #TeamBlackberry or #TeamBlackRaspberry.

Often confused with Blackberries, the Black Raspberry is ready to set the record straight. While they look very similar and are botanically related, the two fruits are completely different. Black raspberries are sweeter than blackberries and have a much shorter growing season, making them less widely available year-round. Andy’s guests can get up close and personal with the Black Raspberry by indulging in a Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip specialty pint via Andy’s Anywhere to-go program. The sweet fruit is blended with Andy’s vanilla frozen custard and delectable chocolate chips for unmatched flavor.

Andy’s guests can also enjoy their favorite fresh berries in two other sweet treats now through July 12. Grandma Elaine’s Strawberry Shortcake Sundae piles juicy, fresh strawberries with warm, Baked Fresh Daily slices of Grandma Elaine’s rich and buttery Strawberry Shortcake on top of creamy vanilla frozen custard. The Blackberry Waffle-Jack Jackhammer blends fresh, juicy blackberries with crunchy, golden baked in-store waffle cone pieces for a tart meets sweet frozen custard combination.

All three berry treats are hard to resist, but customers are invited to visit their local Andy’s to try the flavors and make their pick in the Strawberry vs. Blackberry vs. Black Raspberry showdown. Customers are encouraged to visit Andy’s social media to cast their vote, which is also an entry for a chance to win sweet prizes, such as gift cards and apparel, and one lucky frozen custard fan will even win Andy’s Frozen Custard for a year!

In addition to the Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip pint, Grandma Elaine’s Strawberry Shortcake Sundae, and the Blackberry Waffle-Jack Jackhammer, berry fans can look forward to seasonal treats all summer long with blueberry specialty treats debuting in June. Fresher than anything available in the grocery or convenience store via Andy’s Anywhere to-go program, Andy’s sweet treats are sure to be a favorite pick for spring celebrations, summer beach days and festive BBQs.

Each Andy’s is open from 11 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. – Midnight on Friday and Saturday. Andy’s friendly and welcoming staff guarantee lightning-fast drive-thru and walk-up window service, with a focus on quickly serving treats within 90 seconds or less of order. Bright neon lights, a well-lit parking area and comfortable benches allow guests to safely enjoy their treats outside and on-site whether tailgating or just reconnecting.

Starting June 11, customers can cast their vote at www.facebook.com/AndysFrozenCustard.