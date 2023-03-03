Andy's Frozen Custard Holds Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony in Overland Park, Kansas

Andy Kuntz, CEO & Owner of Andy’s Frozen Custard; Dana Kuntz, Owner of Andy’s Frozen Custard; Jim Kite, Overland Park City Council President; and Andy’s Kansas City Store Managers kick off opening day at Andy’s newest Kansas City location with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11220 Nall Avenue on March 1.

The fourth store in Overland Park is part of the growing Galleria 115 mixed-use development that also includes residences, retail and entertainment. The public is invited to a Grand Opening celebration on Friday, March 24, 2023, details of which will be available soon on Andy’s social media channels.

Andy’s Frozen Custard at 11220 Nall Avenue is open from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The award-winning frozen custard and treat shop’s focus on family and community stems from its long history as a family-owned business with a desire to bring a slice of hometown America to each and every location. With a primary focus on product quality, Andy’s uses only the finest ingredients and ensures that the frozen custard is always Made Fresh Hourly.